The Houston Rockets, with Alperen Sengun, face off versus the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

In a 114-106 win over the Nuggets (his last game) Sengun produced 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

In this piece we'll examine Sengun's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 20.8 22.0 Rebounds 10.5 9.1 9.8 Assists 5.5 5.7 5.4 PRA -- 35.6 37.2 PR -- 29.9 31.8



Alperen Sengun Insights vs. the Spurs

Sengun is responsible for attempting 18.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 15.7 per game.

Sengun's opponents, the Spurs, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th in the NBA with 105.4 possessions per game, while his Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.9.

On defense, the Spurs have conceded 122.8 points per contest, which is 28th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Spurs are 25th in the league, allowing 45.5 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Spurs are 28th in the NBA, conceding 28.2 per game.

Alperen Sengun vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2023 41 25 14 7 1 1 2

