The San Antonio Spurs (3-18) will take on Fred VanVleet and the Houston Rockets (10-9) at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Monday, December 11 starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Rockets vs. Spurs Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Space City Home Network and BSSW

Space City Home Network and BSSW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Alperen Sengun vs. Victor Wembanyama Fantasy Comparison

Stat Alperen Sengun Victor Wembanyama Total Fantasy Pts 781.4 795.3 Fantasy Pts Per Game 41.1 39.8 Fantasy Rank 19 22

Alperen Sengun vs. Victor Wembanyama Insights

Alperen Sengun & the Rockets

Alperen Sengun posts 20.8 points, 9.1 boards and 5.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Rockets are outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game with a +65 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.3 points per game (26th in the NBA) and allow 106.8 per contest (second in the league).

Houston records 44.5 rebounds per game (13th in the league) compared to the 43.7 of its opponents.

The Rockets connect on 1.4 more threes per contest than the opposition, 12.5 (15th in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.1.

Houston and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Rockets commit 12.4 per game (eighth in the league) and force 11.7 (27th in NBA action).

Victor Wembanyama & the Spurs

Victor Wembanyama's averages for the season are 19 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists, making 43% of his shots from the floor and 25.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

The Spurs put up 110.7 points per game (25th in league) while allowing 122.8 per contest (28th in NBA). They have a -253 scoring differential and have been outscored by 12.1 points per game.

The 42.7 rebounds per game San Antonio accumulates rank 22nd in the NBA, 2.8 fewer than the 45.5 its opponents record.

The Spurs make 12.9 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) while shooting 34.7% from deep (24th in NBA). They are making 1.3 fewer threes than their opponents, who drain 14.2 per game at 39.3%.

San Antonio loses the turnover battle by 2.6 per game, committing 15.9 (28th in league) while its opponents average 13.3.

Alperen Sengun vs. Victor Wembanyama Advanced Stats

Stat Alperen Sengun Victor Wembanyama Plus/Minus Per Game 4.7 -7.2 Usage Percentage 27.3% 30% True Shooting Pct 58.6% 51.8% Total Rebound Pct 15.1% 18.5% Assist Pct 29.7% 13.5%

