Fred VanVleet plus his Houston Rockets teammates face off versus the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game, a 114-106 win against the Nuggets, VanVleet tallied 26 points.

If you'd like to place a wager on VanVleet's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Fred VanVleet Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 16.7 17.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.5 Assists 9.5 8.7 9.0 PRA -- 29.5 30.7 PR -- 20.8 21.7 3PM 3.5 3.1 3.1



Fred VanVleet Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, he's put up 15.6% of the Rockets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.3 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 23.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.1 per game.

VanVleet's opponents, the Spurs, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th in the NBA with 105.4 possessions per game, while his Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.9.

On defense, the Spurs have given up 122.8 points per game, which is 28th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Spurs have allowed 45.5 rebounds per game, which puts them 25th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Spurs are ranked 28th in the NBA, allowing 28.2 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Spurs are 28th in the league, allowing 14.2 makes per game.

Fred VanVleet vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2023 45 24 8 12 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.