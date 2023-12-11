The Houston Rockets, Jalen Green included, face the San Antonio Spurs on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 114-106 win over the Nuggets (his last action) Green produced 25 points.

In this piece we'll break down Green's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 19.1 19.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 4.6 Assists 2.5 3.1 3.4 PRA -- 26.8 27.2 PR -- 23.7 23.8 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.2



Jalen Green Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, he's put up 17.3% of the Rockets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.1 per contest.

He's taken 6.2 threes per game, or 18.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.9. His opponents, the Spurs, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th with 105.4 possessions per contest.

Conceding 122.8 points per contest, the Spurs are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

Conceding 45.5 rebounds per contest, the Spurs are the 25th-ranked squad in the league.

The Spurs are the 28th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 28.2 assists per game.

The Spurs are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 14.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Green vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2023 38 22 5 4 2 0 0

