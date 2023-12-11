Will Mason Marchment Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 11?
Should you wager on Mason Marchment to score a goal when the Dallas Stars and the Detroit Red Wings go head to head on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Mason Marchment score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Marchment stats and insights
- Marchment has scored in eight of 26 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Red Wings.
- Marchment has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.
- He has a 17.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have conceded 82 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 14.1 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Marchment recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|15:33
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|2
|1
|1
|14:49
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:44
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|14:18
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|2
|2
|0
|15:17
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|13:44
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|13:58
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:10
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|2
|1
|1
|16:35
|Home
|W 6-3
Stars vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
