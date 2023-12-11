The Dallas Mavericks (13-8) are traveling to face the Memphis Grizzlies (6-15) for a matchup of Southwest Division foes at FedExForum, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. It's the third matchup between the clubs this year.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Grizzlies matchup in this article.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW

NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mavericks Moneyline Grizzlies Moneyline BetMGM Mavericks (-2.5) 227.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Mavericks (-2.5) 228 -142 +120 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Mavericks vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Mavericks average 119.9 points per game (fifth in the league) while allowing 116.7 per contest (21st in the NBA). They have a +67 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The Grizzlies put up 106.2 points per game (29th in league) while allowing 112.1 per outing (11th in NBA). They have a -124 scoring differential and have been outscored by 5.9 points per game.

The two teams combine to score 226.1 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These two teams allow 228.8 points per game combined, 1.3 more points than the over/under for this contest.

Dallas has covered 11 times in 21 matchups with a spread this season.

Memphis has covered nine times in 21 chances against the spread this year.

Mavericks and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +2500 +1200 - Grizzlies +15000 +8000 -

