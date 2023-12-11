The Memphis Grizzlies (3-13) are welcoming in the Dallas Mavericks (10-6) for a contest between Southwest Division rivals at FedExForum, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. It's the second matchup between the squads this year.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV, BSSE, BSSW

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Mavericks Games

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic delivers 30.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game for the Mavericks.

On a per-game basis, Kyrie Irving gets the Mavericks 24.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Tim Hardaway Jr. gives the Mavericks 17.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while putting up 0.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Dereck Lively gets the Mavericks 8.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while delivering 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

The Mavericks are receiving 10.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Grant Williams this year.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane posts 23.6 points, 5 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Jaren Jackson Jr. puts up 19.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 41.1% from the field and 29.6% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Santi Aldama averages 14.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2 made treys per contest.

Ziaire Williams averages 8.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks.

David Roddy averages 7.9 points, 3.8 boards and 1 assists per contest, shooting 43% from the floor.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison

Grizzlies Mavericks 105.6 Points Avg. 119.4 114.1 Points Allowed Avg. 118.3 42.2% Field Goal % 47.1% 32.7% Three Point % 37.5%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.