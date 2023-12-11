The Dallas Mavericks (13-8) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (6-15) in a matchup of Southwest Division teams at FedExForum, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. The Mavericks are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the teams this season. The point total is 227.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -2.5 227.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

In 16 games this season, Dallas and its opponents have scored more than 227.5 total points.

The average point total in Dallas' outings this year is 236.6, 9.1 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Mavericks are 11-10-0 ATS this season.

Dallas has entered the game as favorites 16 times this season and won 12, or 75%, of those games.

This season, Dallas has won nine of its 12 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mavericks have a 59.2% chance to win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mavericks vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 16 76.2% 119.9 226.1 116.7 228.8 233.5 Grizzlies 7 33.3% 106.2 226.1 112.1 228.8 221.8

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

The Mavericks have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in their last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Mavericks have gone over the total six times.

When playing at home, Dallas has a worse record against the spread (4-6-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (7-4-0).

The Mavericks put up 7.8 more points per game (119.9) than the Grizzlies allow (112.1).

Dallas is 10-7 against the spread and 12-5 overall when scoring more than 112.1 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Mavericks and Grizzlies Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mavericks 11-10 7-5 15-6 Grizzlies 9-12 5-5 8-13

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Mavericks Grizzlies 119.9 Points Scored (PG) 106.2 5 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 10-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-1 12-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-1 116.7 Points Allowed (PG) 112.1 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 4-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-7 4-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.