The San Antonio Spurs (3-18) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to stop a seven-game road losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (10-9) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 224.5.

Rockets vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rockets -7.5 224.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

Houston's 19 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 224.5 points five times.

Houston has an average total of 217.1 in its outings this year, 7.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Rockets have a 14-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Houston has been favored in three games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

Houston has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -350.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockets have a 77.8% chance to win.

Rockets vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rockets 5 26.3% 110.3 221 106.8 229.6 220.8 Spurs 16 76.2% 110.7 221 122.8 229.6 230.6

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

The Rockets have an 8-2 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over their last 10 contests.

The Rockets have hit the over in three of their past 10 games.

At home, Houston has a better record against the spread (9-1-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (5-4-0).

The Rockets score 110.3 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 122.8 the Spurs give up.

Houston has a 3-0 record against the spread and a 2-1 record overall when putting up more than 122.8 points.

Rockets vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Rockets and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rockets 14-5 0-0 6-13 Spurs 8-13 5-8 14-7

Rockets vs. Spurs Point Insights

Rockets Spurs 110.3 Points Scored (PG) 110.7 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 3-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-8 2-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-11 106.8 Points Allowed (PG) 122.8 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 28 11-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-0 9-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 0-2

