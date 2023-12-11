You can wager on player prop bet odds for Alperen Sengun, Victor Wembanyama and others on the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs before their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Monday at Toyota Center.

Rockets vs. Spurs Game Info

  • Date: Monday, December 11, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs Spurs Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST
22.5 (Over: -102) 10.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: +112)
  • Sengun's 20.8 points per game average is 1.7 fewer than Monday's over/under.
  • He has pulled down 9.1 rebounds per game, 1.4 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (10.5).
  • Sengun's year-long assist average -- 5.7 per game -- is 0.2 higher than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
18.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: +116) 9.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: +112)
  • The 16.7 points Fred VanVleet scores per game are 1.8 less than his prop total on Monday (18.5).
  • He pulls down 4.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Monday.
  • VanVleet has collected 8.7 assists per game, 0.8 fewer than Monday's prop bet (9.5).
  • He 3.1 made three-pointers average is 0.4 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Jalen Green Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: -139) 2.5 (Over: +106)
  • The 22.5-point prop total for Jalen Green on Monday is 3.4 higher than his scoring average, which is 19.1.
  • He has collected 4.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • Green's assist average -- 3.1 -- is higher than Monday's assist prop bet (2.5).
  • Green, at 2.1 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.4 less than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
20.5 (Over: -114) 10.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: +122)
  • The 20.5-point prop total for Wembanyama on Monday is 1.5 higher than his scoring average, which is 19.
  • He averages 0.3 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 10.5).
  • Wembanyama averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than Monday's over/under.
  • Wembanyama has knocked down 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
16.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: -139) 3.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: -169)
  • Keldon Johnson has recorded 17 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.5 points more than Monday's points prop total.
  • He has averaged 6.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (5.5).
  • Johnson has averaged 4.1 assists per game this year, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Monday (3.5).
  • Johnson's 2.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.6 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

