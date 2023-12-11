When the Dallas Stars play the Detroit Red Wings on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, will Roope Hintz score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Roope Hintz score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hintz stats and insights

  • Hintz has scored in eight of 24 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Red Wings.
  • On the power play, Hintz has accumulated four goals and three assists.
  • Hintz averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.2%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Red Wings are allowing 82 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14.1 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hintz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Capitals 2 2 0 17:28 Away W 5-4 SO
12/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:42 Away L 5-4
12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 4-0
12/2/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 13:54 Home W 8-1
11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:55 Away L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:09 Away W 2-0
11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:52 Home L 7-4
11/22/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 18:42 Home L 2-1 OT
11/20/2023 Rangers 3 1 2 17:22 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:09 Home L 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.