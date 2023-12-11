Seth Curry and the rest of the Dallas Mavericks will be facing off versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 8, Curry produced seven points in a 125-112 win versus the Trail Blazers.

With prop bets available for Curry, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Seth Curry Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 4.9 6.4 Rebounds -- 1.5 1.8 Assists -- 1.0 1.2 PRA -- 7.4 9.4 PR -- 6.4 8.2 3PM 2.5 0.9 1.3



Seth Curry Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Curry has taken 4.4 shots per game this season and made 1.8 per game, which account for 3.6% and 3.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 2.4 threes per game, or 4.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Curry's opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.5 possessions per game, while his Mavericks rank 18th in possessions per game with 103.2.

Allowing 112.1 points per game, the Grizzlies are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Grizzlies are 23rd in the NBA, allowing 45.1 rebounds per game.

Allowing 25.6 assists per game, the Grizzlies are the 14th-ranked team in the league.

The Grizzlies give up 14.5 made 3-pointers per game, 29th-ranked in the NBA.

Seth Curry vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/1/2023 16 12 2 2 2 0 1 10/30/2023 15 3 2 2 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.