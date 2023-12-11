Monday's contest between the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (4-6) and the Northern Colorado Bears (4-4) at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House has a projected final score of 73-70 based on our computer prediction, with Texas A&M-Commerce securing the victory. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM on December 11.

There is no line set for the game.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Northern Colorado Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023

12:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+

Commerce, Texas

Commerce, Texas Venue: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Northern Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M-Commerce 73, Northern Colorado 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Northern Colorado

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas A&M-Commerce (-3.1)

Texas A&M-Commerce (-3.1) Computer Predicted Total: 142.6

Texas A&M-Commerce has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Northern Colorado is 2-4-0. The Lions have hit the over in two games, while Bears games have gone over three times.

Texas A&M-Commerce Performance Insights

The Lions have a -38 scoring differential, falling short by 3.8 points per game. They're putting up 69.2 points per game to rank 292nd in college basketball and are allowing 73 per contest to rank 228th in college basketball.

Texas A&M-Commerce loses the rebound battle by 5.9 boards on average. it collects 31.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 340th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 37.3 per contest.

Texas A&M-Commerce hits 1.5 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.8 (74th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.3.

The Lions' 88.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 285th in college basketball, and the 93.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 266th in college basketball.

Texas A&M-Commerce has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 11.8 per game (172nd in college basketball action) while forcing 13.4 (92nd in college basketball).

