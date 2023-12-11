The Dallas Mavericks, with Tim Hardaway Jr., face the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his last appearance, a 125-112 win over the Trail Blazers, Hardaway tallied 20 points.

Below, we break down Hardaway's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 16.9 16.1 Rebounds -- 3.4 3.1 Assists -- 1.5 1.5 PRA -- 21.8 20.7 PR -- 20.3 19.2 3PM 3.5 3.5 3.4



Tim Hardaway Jr. Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, he's put up 13.4% of the Mavericks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.5 per contest.

Hardaway is averaging 9.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.0% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Mavericks rank 18th in possessions per game with 103.2. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Grizzlies have allowed 112.1 points per game, which is 11th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Grizzlies are 23rd in the NBA, giving up 45.1 rebounds per game.

The Grizzlies are the 14th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 25.6 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Grizzlies are 29th in the league, allowing 14.5 makes per contest.

Tim Hardaway Jr. vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2023 29 21 5 0 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.