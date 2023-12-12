Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Callahan County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Callahan County, Texas is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Callahan County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Baird High School at Knox City High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Knox City, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eula High School at Miles High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Miles, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
