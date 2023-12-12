Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carson County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Carson County, Texas today, we've got what you need here.
Carson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clarendon High School at Panhandle High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Panhandle, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Groom High School at Adrian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Adrian, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
