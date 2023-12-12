If you live in Clay County, Texas and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clay County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Prairie Valley High School at Petrolia High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12

6:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Petrolia, TX

Petrolia, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Henrietta High School at Nocona High School