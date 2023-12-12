Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Collin County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Collin County, Texas today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Collin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Princeton High School at Royse City High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Royse City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flower Mound High School at Plano West Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Plano, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marcus High School at Plano East Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Plano, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hebron High School at Plano Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prince of Peace Christian School at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Frisco, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at John Paul II High School - Plano
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
