Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Crosby County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
In Crosby County, Texas, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Crosby County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Whiteface High School at Lorenzo High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Lorenzo, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.