Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dickens County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Dickens County, Texas today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Dickens County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Aspermont High School at Spur High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Spur, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
