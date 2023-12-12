The Coppin State Eagles (1-10) will hope to stop an eight-game road slide when taking on the Georgetown Hoyas (5-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Capital One Arena, airing at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Georgetown vs. Coppin State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Georgetown Stats Insights

  • The Hoyas make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is the same percentage the Eagles have allowed to their opponents.
  • Georgetown is 4-0 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
  • The Hoyas are the 133rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 359th.
  • The 77.8 points per game the Hoyas record are 5.7 more points than the Eagles give up (72.1).
  • Georgetown has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 72.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Coppin State Stats Insights

  • The Eagles have shot at a 36.2% clip from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points below the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Hoyas have averaged.
  • This season, Coppin State has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.8% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 359th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoyas sit at 48th.
  • The Eagles score an average of 55.1 points per game, 18.6 fewer points than the 73.7 the Hoyas give up.
  • Coppin State has a 1-8 record when giving up fewer than 77.8 points.

Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Georgetown fared better when playing at home last season, scoring 70.9 points per game, compared to 69.7 per game in road games.
  • In 2022-23, the Hoyas allowed 76.0 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 81.8.
  • At home, Georgetown made 0.4 more threes per game (6.2) than when playing on the road (5.8). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (33.0%) compared to in road games (30.4%).

Coppin State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Coppin State scored 73.3 points per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (72.1).
  • The Eagles conceded fewer points at home (79.1 per game) than away (85.6) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Coppin State sunk more 3-pointers away (8.5 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (34.4%) than at home (32.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgetown Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Merrimack W 69-67 Capital One Arena
12/2/2023 TCU L 84-83 Capital One Arena
12/9/2023 Syracuse L 80-68 Capital One Arena
12/12/2023 Coppin State - Capital One Arena
12/16/2023 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion
12/19/2023 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse

Coppin State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Navy L 75-52 Navy Alumni Hall
12/6/2023 Wagner L 62-59 Physical Education Complex
12/9/2023 @ George Washington L 76-45 Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
12/12/2023 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena
12/19/2023 @ James Madison - Atlantic Union Bank Center
12/28/2023 @ Maryland - Xfinity Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.