How to Watch Georgetown vs. Coppin State on TV or Live Stream - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Coppin State Eagles (1-10) will hope to stop an eight-game road slide when taking on the Georgetown Hoyas (5-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Capital One Arena, airing at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Georgetown vs. Coppin State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Georgetown Stats Insights
- The Hoyas make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is the same percentage the Eagles have allowed to their opponents.
- Georgetown is 4-0 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
- The Hoyas are the 133rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 359th.
- The 77.8 points per game the Hoyas record are 5.7 more points than the Eagles give up (72.1).
- Georgetown has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 72.1 points.
Coppin State Stats Insights
- The Eagles have shot at a 36.2% clip from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points below the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Hoyas have averaged.
- This season, Coppin State has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.8% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 359th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoyas sit at 48th.
- The Eagles score an average of 55.1 points per game, 18.6 fewer points than the 73.7 the Hoyas give up.
- Coppin State has a 1-8 record when giving up fewer than 77.8 points.
Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Georgetown fared better when playing at home last season, scoring 70.9 points per game, compared to 69.7 per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, the Hoyas allowed 76.0 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 81.8.
- At home, Georgetown made 0.4 more threes per game (6.2) than when playing on the road (5.8). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (33.0%) compared to in road games (30.4%).
Coppin State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Coppin State scored 73.3 points per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (72.1).
- The Eagles conceded fewer points at home (79.1 per game) than away (85.6) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Coppin State sunk more 3-pointers away (8.5 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (34.4%) than at home (32.9%).
Georgetown Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Merrimack
|W 69-67
|Capital One Arena
|12/2/2023
|TCU
|L 84-83
|Capital One Arena
|12/9/2023
|Syracuse
|L 80-68
|Capital One Arena
|12/12/2023
|Coppin State
|-
|Capital One Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/19/2023
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
Coppin State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Navy
|L 75-52
|Navy Alumni Hall
|12/6/2023
|Wagner
|L 62-59
|Physical Education Complex
|12/9/2023
|@ George Washington
|L 76-45
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|12/12/2023
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ James Madison
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/28/2023
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
