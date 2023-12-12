The Coppin State Eagles (1-10) will hope to stop an eight-game road slide when taking on the Georgetown Hoyas (5-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Capital One Arena, airing at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Georgetown vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: FOX Sports Networks

Georgetown Stats Insights

The Hoyas make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is the same percentage the Eagles have allowed to their opponents.

Georgetown is 4-0 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.

The Hoyas are the 133rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 359th.

The 77.8 points per game the Hoyas record are 5.7 more points than the Eagles give up (72.1).

Georgetown has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 72.1 points.

Coppin State Stats Insights

The Eagles have shot at a 36.2% clip from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points below the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Hoyas have averaged.

This season, Coppin State has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.8% from the field.

The Eagles are the 359th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoyas sit at 48th.

The Eagles score an average of 55.1 points per game, 18.6 fewer points than the 73.7 the Hoyas give up.

Coppin State has a 1-8 record when giving up fewer than 77.8 points.

Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Georgetown fared better when playing at home last season, scoring 70.9 points per game, compared to 69.7 per game in road games.

In 2022-23, the Hoyas allowed 76.0 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 81.8.

At home, Georgetown made 0.4 more threes per game (6.2) than when playing on the road (5.8). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (33.0%) compared to in road games (30.4%).

Coppin State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Coppin State scored 73.3 points per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (72.1).

The Eagles conceded fewer points at home (79.1 per game) than away (85.6) last season.

Beyond the arc, Coppin State sunk more 3-pointers away (8.5 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (34.4%) than at home (32.9%).

Georgetown Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/29/2023 Merrimack W 69-67 Capital One Arena 12/2/2023 TCU L 84-83 Capital One Arena 12/9/2023 Syracuse L 80-68 Capital One Arena 12/12/2023 Coppin State - Capital One Arena 12/16/2023 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion 12/19/2023 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse

Coppin State Upcoming Schedule