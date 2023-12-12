Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jim Wells County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Jim Wells County, Texas today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
Jim Wells County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Poteet High School at Orange Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Orange Grove, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
