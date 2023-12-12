If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in King County, Texas today, we've got the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

King County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Trent High School at Guthrie High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
  • Location: Guthrie, TX
  • Conference: 1A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.