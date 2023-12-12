Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Llano County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Llano County, Texas has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Llano County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fredericksburg High School at Llano High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Llano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
