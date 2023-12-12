A pair of the NBA's top players will be squaring off when Luka Doncic (31.1 points per game, third in league) and the Dallas Mavericks (11-6) welcome in LeBron James (25.1, 15th) and the Los Angeles Lakers (10-8) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and SportsNet LA.

Mavericks vs. Lakers Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12

Tuesday, December 12 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: TNT, SportsNet LA

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic posts 31.1 points, 8.0 boards and 7.9 assists per game, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 38.8% from downtown with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game (second in NBA).

Kyrie Irving puts up 24.6 points, 4.1 boards and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 46.9% from the floor and 39.0% from downtown with 2.8 made treys per contest.

Tim Hardaway Jr. puts up 16.8 points, 1.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.

Dereck Lively posts 8.1 points, 7.5 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Grant Williams averages 9.8 points, 1.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis is putting up 21.8 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He's also draining 54.6% of his shots from the field.

On a per-game basis, James gets the Lakers 25.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Lakers are receiving 16.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game from D'Angelo Russell this year.

Austin Reaves is putting up 13.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He is making 46.0% of his shots from the floor and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.

Christian Wood gets the Lakers 7.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest while averaging 0.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Mavericks vs. Lakers Stat Comparison

Mavericks Lakers 119.5 Points Avg. 111.8 118.1 Points Allowed Avg. 113.7 47.1% Field Goal % 49.1% 37.4% Three Point % 33.8%

