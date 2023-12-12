Luka Doncic, Top Mavericks Players to Watch vs. the Lakers - December 12
The Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) and the Dallas Mavericks (14-8) are scheduled to meet on Tuesday at American Airlines Center, with a tip-off time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, Dereck Lively is one of the players to watch.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Mavericks' Last Game
The Mavericks were victorious in their previous game versus the Grizzlies, 120-113, on Monday. Luka Doncic starred with 35 points, plus eight boards and six assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Luka Doncic
|35
|8
|6
|2
|2
|5
|Jaden Hardy
|19
|0
|4
|1
|0
|5
|Dereck Lively
|16
|16
|2
|0
|1
|0
Mavericks vs Lakers Additional Info
|Lakers vs Mavericks Injury Report
|Lakers vs Mavericks Betting Trends & Stats
|Lakers vs Mavericks Odds/Over/Under
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Doncic's averages for the season are 32 points, 8.3 rebounds and 8.5 assists, making 48.5% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 4 triples per game (second in NBA).
- Lively adds 9.1 points per game, plus 8.1 boards and 1.3 assists.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. gets the Mavericks 16.9 points, 3.4 boards and 1.5 assists per game, plus 0.2 steals and 0 blocks.
- Derrick Jones Jr.'s averages for the season are 9.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1 assists, making 49.7% of his shots from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per contest.
- Grant Williams averages 9.8 points, 3.7 boards and 1.7 assists, making 42.2% of his shots from the floor and 40.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Luka Doncic
|30.4
|8.2
|8.2
|1.5
|0.7
|3.3
|Kyrie Irving
|19
|3
|2.8
|0.9
|0.1
|1.8
|Dereck Lively
|8.2
|8.4
|1.3
|0.5
|1.9
|0
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|10.2
|4.1
|0.7
|0.7
|1.1
|1.8
|Dante Exum
|7.6
|2.8
|3
|0.6
|0.1
|0.5
