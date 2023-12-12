Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mills County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Mills County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Mills County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Mullin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Mullin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Priddy ISD at Rochelle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Rochelle, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
