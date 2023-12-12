Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Parker County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Parker County, Texas, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Parker County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Albany High School at Millsap High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Millsap, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Azle High School at Springtown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Springtown, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.