The Northern Iowa Panthers (3-7) take on the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 on ESPN+.

Prairie View A&M vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Prairie View A&M Stats Insights

  • The Prairie View A&M Panthers are shooting 39.2% from the field, 4.9% lower than the 44.1% the Northern Iowa Panthers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Prairie View A&M has put together a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.1% from the field.
  • The Prairie View A&M Panthers are the 197th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Northern Iowa Panthers sit at 315th.
  • The Prairie View A&M Panthers' 72.5 points per game are just 3.4 fewer points than the 75.9 the Northern Iowa Panthers allow to opponents.
  • Prairie View A&M is 4-1 when it scores more than 75.9 points.

Prairie View A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Prairie View A&M scored more points at home (72.4 per game) than on the road (64.6) last season.
  • The Prairie View A&M Panthers conceded 64.5 points per game at home last season, and 71.1 on the road.
  • At home, Prairie View A&M knocked down 5.7 triples per game last season, 0.5 fewer than it averaged away (6.2). Prairie View A&M's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.6%) than away (30.7%) too.

Prairie View A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 @ Eastern Kentucky W 76-64 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
11/29/2023 @ Tulane L 98-77 Devlin Fieldhouse
12/10/2023 @ Iowa State L 107-56 James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/12/2023 @ Northern Iowa - McLeod Center
12/18/2023 North American - William J. Nicks Building
12/20/2023 @ Rice - Tudor Fieldhouse

