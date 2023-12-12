How to Watch Prairie View A&M vs. Northern Iowa on TV or Live Stream - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northern Iowa Panthers (3-7) take on the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 on ESPN+.
Prairie View A&M vs. Northern Iowa Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Prairie View A&M Stats Insights
- The Prairie View A&M Panthers are shooting 39.2% from the field, 4.9% lower than the 44.1% the Northern Iowa Panthers' opponents have shot this season.
- Prairie View A&M has put together a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.1% from the field.
- The Prairie View A&M Panthers are the 197th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Northern Iowa Panthers sit at 315th.
- The Prairie View A&M Panthers' 72.5 points per game are just 3.4 fewer points than the 75.9 the Northern Iowa Panthers allow to opponents.
- Prairie View A&M is 4-1 when it scores more than 75.9 points.
Prairie View A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Prairie View A&M scored more points at home (72.4 per game) than on the road (64.6) last season.
- The Prairie View A&M Panthers conceded 64.5 points per game at home last season, and 71.1 on the road.
- At home, Prairie View A&M knocked down 5.7 triples per game last season, 0.5 fewer than it averaged away (6.2). Prairie View A&M's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.6%) than away (30.7%) too.
Prairie View A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Eastern Kentucky
|W 76-64
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Tulane
|L 98-77
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/10/2023
|@ Iowa State
|L 107-56
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/12/2023
|@ Northern Iowa
|-
|McLeod Center
|12/18/2023
|North American
|-
|William J. Nicks Building
|12/20/2023
|@ Rice
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
