If you reside in Refugio County, Texas and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Refugio County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Woodsboro at McMullen County High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12

6:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Tilden, TX

Tilden, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Woodsboro