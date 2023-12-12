Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Shackelford County, Texas. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Shackelford County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Albany High School at Millsap High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
  • Location: Millsap, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.