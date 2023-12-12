The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-4) travel to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-2) after dropping four consecutive road games. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas Tech vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas Tech Stats Insights

  • This season, the Red Raiders have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 40.1% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have hit.
  • Texas Tech is 4-2 when it shoots better than 40.1% from the field.
  • The Red Raiders are the 179th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 258th.
  • The Red Raiders average just 3.0 more points per game (74.8) than the Golden Eagles allow (71.8).
  • Texas Tech is 5-1 when scoring more than 71.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Texas Tech posted 77.4 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 66.0 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Red Raiders allowed 68.4 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 72.1.
  • Texas Tech averaged 7.6 threes per game with a 35.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.0 more threes and 1.8% points better than it averaged on the road (6.6 threes per game, 33.5% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Michigan W 73-57 Imperial Arena
11/30/2023 @ Butler L 103-95 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/6/2023 Omaha W 87-58 United Supermarkets Arena
12/12/2023 Oral Roberts - United Supermarkets Arena
12/16/2023 Vanderbilt - Dickies Arena
12/21/2023 UT Arlington - United Supermarkets Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.