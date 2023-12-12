How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Oral Roberts on TV or Live Stream - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-4) travel to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-2) after dropping four consecutive road games. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.
Texas Tech vs. Oral Roberts Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas Tech Stats Insights
- This season, the Red Raiders have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 40.1% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have hit.
- Texas Tech is 4-2 when it shoots better than 40.1% from the field.
- The Red Raiders are the 179th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 258th.
- The Red Raiders average just 3.0 more points per game (74.8) than the Golden Eagles allow (71.8).
- Texas Tech is 5-1 when scoring more than 71.8 points.
Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Texas Tech posted 77.4 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 66.0 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Red Raiders allowed 68.4 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 72.1.
- Texas Tech averaged 7.6 threes per game with a 35.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.0 more threes and 1.8% points better than it averaged on the road (6.6 threes per game, 33.5% three-point percentage).
Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Michigan
|W 73-57
|Imperial Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Butler
|L 103-95
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/6/2023
|Omaha
|W 87-58
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/12/2023
|Oral Roberts
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/16/2023
|Vanderbilt
|-
|Dickies Arena
|12/21/2023
|UT Arlington
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
