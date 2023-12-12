The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-4) travel to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-2) after dropping four consecutive road games. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Texas Tech vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN+

Texas Tech Stats Insights

This season, the Red Raiders have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 40.1% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have hit.

Texas Tech is 4-2 when it shoots better than 40.1% from the field.

The Red Raiders are the 179th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 258th.

The Red Raiders average just 3.0 more points per game (74.8) than the Golden Eagles allow (71.8).

Texas Tech is 5-1 when scoring more than 71.8 points.

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas Tech posted 77.4 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 66.0 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Red Raiders allowed 68.4 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 72.1.

Texas Tech averaged 7.6 threes per game with a 35.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.0 more threes and 1.8% points better than it averaged on the road (6.6 threes per game, 33.5% three-point percentage).

Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule