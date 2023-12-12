Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Victoria County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Victoria County, Texas, there are exciting high school basketball games on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Victoria County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Robstown High School at Bloomington High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Bloomington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
