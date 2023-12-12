Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wise County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Wise County, Texas today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Wise County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Holliday High School at Paradise High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Paradise, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boyd High School at Alvord High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Alvord, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
