Fred VanVleet's Houston Rockets (11-9) play at home against the Memphis Grizzlies (6-16) at Toyota Center on Wednesday, December 13. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Alperen Sengun vs. Desmond Bane Fantasy Comparison

Stat Alperen Sengun Desmond Bane Total Fantasy Pts 813.2 857.0 Fantasy Pts Per Game 40.7 39.0 Fantasy Rank 18 23

Alperen Sengun vs. Desmond Bane Insights

Alperen Sengun & the Rockets

Alperen Sengun is averaging 20.5 points, 5.6 assists and 9.1 boards per game.

The Rockets are outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game with a +76 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.4 points per game (25th in the NBA) and give up 105.6 per contest (first in the league).

Houston wins the rebound battle by 1.2 boards on average. It records 45.3 rebounds per game, which ranks eighth in the league, while its opponents grab 44.1 per outing.

The Rockets make 12.5 three-pointers per game (14th in the league), 1.7 more than their opponents (10.8).

Houston has committed 12.6 turnovers per game (10th in NBA play) while forcing 12 (25th in the league).

Desmond Bane & the Grizzlies

Desmond Bane provides the Grizzlies 24.8 points, 4.3 boards and 5.3 assists per game. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Grizzlies have a -131 scoring differential, falling short by six points per game. They're putting up 106.5 points per game, 29th in the league, and are allowing 112.5 per outing to rank 10th in the NBA.

Memphis pulls down 41.8 rebounds per game (25th in league) while allowing 45 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 3.2 boards per game.

The Grizzlies connect on 13 three-pointers per game (11th in the league), 1.6 fewer than their opponents.

Memphis has committed 13.5 turnovers per game (17th in NBA), 1.8 fewer than the 15.3 it forces (fourth in league).

Alperen Sengun vs. Desmond Bane Advanced Stats

Stat Alperen Sengun Desmond Bane Plus/Minus Per Game 5.0 -4.2 Usage Percentage 27.3% 29.9% True Shooting Pct 58.4% 58.9% Total Rebound Pct 14.9% 7.0% Assist Pct 29.6% 27.8%

