Dillon Brooks and his Houston Rockets teammates will match up versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 93-82 win against the Spurs, Brooks tallied two points.

Now let's break down Brooks' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Dillon Brooks Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 13.3 13.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 2.9 Assists -- 1.8 1.6 PRA -- 18.7 18.4 PR -- 16.9 16.8 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.0



Dillon Brooks Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Brooks has taken 10.5 shots per game this season and made 4.9 per game, which account for 12.1% and 12.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 4.6 threes per game, or 13.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Brooks' opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.5 possessions per game, while his Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 100.1.

Defensively, the Grizzlies are ranked 10th in the league, conceding 112.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Grizzlies are ranked 23rd in the NBA, giving up 45.0 rebounds per game.

The Grizzlies are the 14th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 25.6 assists per game.

The Grizzlies give up 14.6 made 3-pointers per game, 29th-ranked in the NBA.

Dillon Brooks vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 27 13 5 1 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.