Fred VanVleet and his Houston Rockets teammates will hit the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 93-82 win over the Spurs, VanVleet had 16 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Fred VanVleet Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 16.7 16.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 4.9 Assists 8.5 8.5 9.1 PRA -- 29.4 30.2 PR -- 20.9 21.1 3PM 3.5 3.2 3.2



Fred VanVleet Insights vs. the Grizzlies

VanVleet has taken 14.5 shots per game this season and made 5.5 per game, which account for 15.8% and 13.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 24.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.2 per game.

VanVleet's opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 102.5 possessions per game, while his Rockets average 100.1 per game, fewest among NBA teams.

Conceding 112.5 points per game, the Grizzlies are the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Grizzlies are 23rd in the NBA, conceding 45 rebounds per game.

The Grizzlies are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 25.6 assists per contest.

The Grizzlies allow 14.6 made 3-pointers per contest, 29th-ranked in the league.

Fred VanVleet vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 39 16 7 4 4 0 2

