The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-6) will be trying to halt a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Rice Owls (3-6) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. It airs at 12:15 PM ET on ESPN+.

Incarnate Word vs. Rice Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET

Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

Incarnate Word Stats Insights

The Cardinals have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points fewer than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Owls have averaged.

Incarnate Word is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Owls are the rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals rank 126th.

The Cardinals put up an average of 77.8 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 79 the Owls give up to opponents.

Incarnate Word is 2-2 when it scores more than 79 points.

Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Incarnate Word averaged 75.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 67.

At home, the Cardinals gave up 70.5 points per game, eight fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.5).

Incarnate Word knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (6.6) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than on the road (34.4%).

Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule