The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-6) will be trying to halt a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Rice Owls (3-6) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. It airs at 12:15 PM ET on ESPN+.

Incarnate Word vs. Rice Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET
  • Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Incarnate Word Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points fewer than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Owls have averaged.
  • Incarnate Word is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
  • The Owls are the rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals rank 126th.
  • The Cardinals put up an average of 77.8 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 79 the Owls give up to opponents.
  • Incarnate Word is 2-2 when it scores more than 79 points.

Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Incarnate Word averaged 75.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 67.
  • At home, the Cardinals gave up 70.5 points per game, eight fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.5).
  • Incarnate Word knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (6.6) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than on the road (34.4%).

Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Jacksonville State L 67-65 UTSA Convocation Center
12/1/2023 @ Bethune-Cookman L 96-82 Moore Gymnasium
12/9/2023 Northern Arizona L 76-75 McDermott Center
12/13/2023 @ Rice - Tudor Fieldhouse
12/21/2023 @ UIC - Credit Union 1 Arena
12/30/2023 @ UT Rio Grande Valley - UTRGV Fieldhouse

