The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-6) hope to snap a three-game road losing streak at the Rice Owls (3-6) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Rice vs. Incarnate Word matchup in this article.

Incarnate Word vs. Rice Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Incarnate Word vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Rice Moneyline Incarnate Word Moneyline BetMGM Rice (-13.5) 157.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Rice (-13.5) 157.5 -1100 +680 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Incarnate Word vs. Rice Betting Trends

Incarnate Word has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Cardinals have not covered the spread when an underdog by 13.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Rice has won just two games against the spread this season.

The Owls and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of eight times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.