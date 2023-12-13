Incarnate Word vs. Texas Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 13
Wednesday's contest that pits the Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-0) versus the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-2) at United Supermarkets Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-54 in favor of Texas Tech, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 12:30 PM ET on December 13.
In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Cardinals earned a 57-42 win over Tarleton State.
Incarnate Word vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Incarnate Word vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas Tech 66, Incarnate Word 54
Incarnate Word Schedule Analysis
- The Cardinals' signature win this season came in a 57-42 victory against the Tarleton State Texans on December 10.
- Based on the RPI, the Red Raiders have four wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, the most in Division 1.
Incarnate Word 2023-24 Best Wins
- 57-42 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 221) on December 10
- 67-57 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 290) on November 19
- 57-44 on the road over Prairie View A&M (No. 296) on November 27
Incarnate Word Leaders
- Nina De Leon Negron: 10.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 32.0 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (4-for-26)
- Aliyah Collins: 10.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
- Destiny Terrell: 6.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.7 FG%
- Jorja Elliott: 9.4 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)
- Myra Bell: 5.6 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 16.0 3PT% (4-for-25)
Incarnate Word Performance Insights
- The Cardinals' +104 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 65.6 points per game (196th in college basketball) while giving up 50.7 per outing (eighth in college basketball).
