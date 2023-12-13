Incarnate Word vs. Rice December 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-4) play the Rice Owls (1-5) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. The game will begin at 12:15 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Incarnate Word vs. Rice Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 12:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Incarnate Word Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Incarnate Word Players to Watch
- Max Fiedler: 10.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Travis Evee: 14.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Mekhi Mason: 12.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Anthony Selden: 8.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Noah Shelby: 6.7 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Rice Players to Watch
- Fiedler: 10.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Evee: 14.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Mason: 12.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Selden: 8.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Shelby: 6.7 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Incarnate Word vs. Rice Stat Comparison
|Rice Rank
|Rice AVG
|Incarnate Word AVG
|Incarnate Word Rank
|175th
|75.5
|Points Scored
|77.6
|130th
|350th
|83.7
|Points Allowed
|77.1
|300th
|304th
|30
|Rebounds
|35.7
|90th
|238th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.9
|67th
|146th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|8.3
|101st
|98th
|14.7
|Assists
|12.4
|228th
|117th
|11
|Turnovers
|14.6
|337th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.