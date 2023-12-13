Jabari Smith Jr.'s Houston Rockets take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 93-82 win over the Spurs (his most recent game) Smith put up nine points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

In this article we will look at Smith's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Jabari Smith Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.5 13.0 Rebounds 9.5 8.7 10.3 Assists -- 1.8 2.4 PRA -- 23 25.7 PR -- 21.2 23.3 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.4



Jabari Smith Jr. Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Smith is responsible for taking 11.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.2 per game.

He's knocked down 1.6 threes per game, or 12.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Smith's Rockets average 100.1 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Grizzlies are one of the league's slowest with 102.5 possessions per contest.

The Grizzlies allow 112.5 points per contest, 10th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Grizzlies have given up 45 rebounds per game, which puts them 23rd in the NBA.

Conceding 25.6 assists per game, the Grizzlies are the 14th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Grizzlies are 29th in the NBA, allowing 14.6 makes per contest.

Jabari Smith Jr. vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 27 18 9 2 3 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.