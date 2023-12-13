Jalen Green will hope to make a difference for the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 11, Green put up seven points in a 93-82 win against the Spurs.

If you'd like to place a wager on Green's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 18.5 17.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 4.5 Assists -- 3.0 3.0 PRA -- 26.1 25.4 PR -- 23.1 22.4 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Green's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jalen Green Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, he's put up 17.0% of the Rockets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.8 per contest.

He's taken 6.1 threes per game, or 17.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Green's opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.5 possessions per game, while his Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 100.1.

Defensively, the Grizzlies are ranked 10th in the league, giving up 112.5 points per contest.

On the glass, the Grizzlies are ranked 23rd in the league, allowing 45 rebounds per contest.

Giving up 25.6 assists per game, the Grizzlies are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Grizzlies are 29th in the league, giving up 14.6 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jalen Green vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 30 34 2 4 3 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.