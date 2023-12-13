Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Milam County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Milam County, Texas today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Milam County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lago Vista High School at Milano High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 13
- Location: Milano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.