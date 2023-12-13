The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-6) will be looking to halt a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Rice Owls (3-6) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. It airs at 12:15 PM ET on ESPN+.

Rice vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

Rice Stats Insights

The Owls are shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 43.3% the Cardinals allow to opponents.

In games Rice shoots better than 43.3% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.

The Owls are the 219th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals rank 125th.

The Owls score 6.3 fewer points per game (72.8) than the Cardinals give up (79.1).

When Rice puts up more than 79.1 points, it is 2-1.

Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Rice scored 81.1 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 72.2 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Owls allowed 73.8 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 79.5.

Rice sunk 9.2 treys per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 2.1% points better than it averaged away from home (8.8 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).

Rice Upcoming Schedule