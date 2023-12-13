How to Watch Rice vs. Incarnate Word on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-6) will be looking to halt a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Rice Owls (3-6) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. It airs at 12:15 PM ET on ESPN+.
Rice vs. Incarnate Word Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET
- Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Rice Stats Insights
- The Owls are shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 43.3% the Cardinals allow to opponents.
- In games Rice shoots better than 43.3% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.
- The Owls are the 219th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals rank 125th.
- The Owls score 6.3 fewer points per game (72.8) than the Cardinals give up (79.1).
- When Rice puts up more than 79.1 points, it is 2-1.
Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Rice scored 81.1 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 72.2 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Owls allowed 73.8 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 79.5.
- Rice sunk 9.2 treys per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 2.1% points better than it averaged away from home (8.8 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).
Rice Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|UT Martin
|W 98-78
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 65-56
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/6/2023
|@ Houston
|L 75-39
|Fertitta Center
|12/13/2023
|Incarnate Word
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/16/2023
|@ Northwestern State
|-
|Prather Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
