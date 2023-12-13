The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-6) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when visiting the Rice Owls (3-6) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. This game is at 12:15 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Rice vs. Incarnate Word matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Rice vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET

Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rice vs. Incarnate Word Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Rice Moneyline Incarnate Word Moneyline BetMGM Rice (-13.5) 157.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Rice (-13.5) 157.5 -1100 +680 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Rice vs. Incarnate Word Betting Trends

Rice has won just two games against the spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the Owls' eight games have hit the over.

Incarnate Word has put together a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of five Cardinals games this season have gone over the point total.

