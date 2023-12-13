The Rice Owls (1-5) will play the Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-4) at 12:15 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Rice vs. Incarnate Word Game Information

Rice Players to Watch

Max Fiedler: 10.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Travis Evee: 14.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Mekhi Mason: 12.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Anthony Selden: 8.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Noah Shelby: 6.7 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Incarnate Word Players to Watch

Rice vs. Incarnate Word Stat Comparison

Rice Rank Rice AVG Incarnate Word AVG Incarnate Word Rank 175th 75.5 Points Scored 77.6 130th 350th 83.7 Points Allowed 77.1 300th 304th 30.0 Rebounds 35.7 90th 238th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 10.9 67th 146th 7.8 3pt Made 8.3 101st 98th 14.7 Assists 12.4 228th 117th 11.0 Turnovers 14.6 337th

