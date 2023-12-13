Rockets vs. Grizzlies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Houston Rockets (11-9) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (6-16) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Toyota Center as 7.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 213.5 points.
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Rockets
|-7.5
|213.5
Rockets Betting Records & Stats
- Houston's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 213.5 points eight times.
- The average point total in Houston's outings this year is 215, 1.5 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Rockets have a 15-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Houston has been listed as the favorite in four games and won them all.
- Houston has played as a favorite of -275 or more once this season and won that game.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockets have a 73.3% chance to win.
Rockets vs Grizzlies Additional Info
|Rockets vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Rockets vs Grizzlies Players to Watch
|Rockets vs Grizzlies Prediction
|Rockets vs Grizzlies Odds/Over/Under
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 213.5
|% of Games Over 213.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Rockets
|8
|40%
|109.4
|215.9
|105.6
|218.1
|220.9
|Grizzlies
|13
|59.1%
|106.5
|215.9
|112.5
|218.1
|222
Additional Rockets Insights & Trends
- The Rockets are 8-2 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Rockets have hit the over three times.
- Houston has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 10 times in 11 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered five times in nine opportunities in away games.
- The Rockets average only 3.1 fewer points per game (109.4) than the Grizzlies allow (112.5).
- When Houston totals more than 112.5 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Rockets
|15-5
|1-0
|6-14
|Grizzlies
|9-13
|3-1
|9-13
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Point Insights
|Rockets
|Grizzlies
|109.4
|106.5
|25
|29
|6-2
|5-7
|4-4
|4-8
|105.6
|112.5
|1
|10
|12-1
|8-1
|10-3
|6-3
