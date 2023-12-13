Rockets vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today - December 13
The Houston Rockets (11-9) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the Memphis Grizzlies (6-16) on Wednesday, December 13 at Toyota Center, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET.
In their last time out, the Rockets won on Monday 93-82 over the Spurs. Tari Eason's team-leading 18 points paced the Rockets in the win.
Houston Rockets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Reggie Bullock
|SF
|Questionable
|Illness
|1.7
|1.4
|0.3
|Victor Oladipo
|SG
|Out
|Knee
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
Grizzlies Injuries: Brandon Clarke: Out (Achilles), Luke Kennard: Out (Knee), Marcus Smart: Out (Ankle), Steven Adams: Out For Season (Knee)
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE
