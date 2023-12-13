The Houston Rockets (11-9) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the Memphis Grizzlies (6-16) on Wednesday, December 13 at Toyota Center, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

In their last time out, the Rockets won on Monday 93-82 over the Spurs. Tari Eason's team-leading 18 points paced the Rockets in the win.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Reggie Bullock SF Questionable Illness 1.7 1.4 0.3 Victor Oladipo SG Out Knee

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Brandon Clarke: Out (Achilles), Luke Kennard: Out (Knee), Marcus Smart: Out (Ankle), Steven Adams: Out For Season (Knee)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE

Space City Home Network and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.