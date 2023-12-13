How to Watch the Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Houston Rockets (11-9) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (6-16) on December 13, 2023 at Toyota Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
Rockets vs Grizzlies Additional Info
|Rockets vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Rockets vs Grizzlies Players to Watch
|Rockets vs Grizzlies Prediction
|Rockets vs Grizzlies Odds/Over/Under
|Rockets vs Grizzlies Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockets vs Grizzlies Player Props
Rockets Stats Insights
- The Rockets make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is the same percentage the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents.
- In games Houston shoots higher than 46.2% from the field, it is 5-5 overall.
- The Rockets are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank 25th.
- The Rockets score only 3.1 fewer points per game (109.4) than the Grizzlies give up (112.5).
- Houston has a 4-4 record when putting up more than 112.5 points.
Rockets Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Rockets have played better in home games this year, posting 110.0 points per game, compared to 108.7 per game when playing on the road.
- In 2023-24, Houston is ceding 97.3 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 115.8.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, the Rockets have performed better when playing at home this season, averaging 13.2 threes per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 11.7 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage on the road.
Rockets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out
|Knee
|Tari Eason
|Questionable
|Leg
|Amen Thompson
|Questionable
|Illness
