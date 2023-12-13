The Houston Rockets (11-9) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (6-16) on December 13, 2023 at Toyota Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rockets vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is the same percentage the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents.

In games Houston shoots higher than 46.2% from the field, it is 5-5 overall.

The Rockets are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank 25th.

The Rockets score only 3.1 fewer points per game (109.4) than the Grizzlies give up (112.5).

Houston has a 4-4 record when putting up more than 112.5 points.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Rockets have played better in home games this year, posting 110.0 points per game, compared to 108.7 per game when playing on the road.

In 2023-24, Houston is ceding 97.3 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 115.8.

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Rockets have performed better when playing at home this season, averaging 13.2 threes per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 11.7 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage on the road.

Rockets Injuries